Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Gives Considerations to Help Homeowners Choose New Bathroom Vanity

Homeowners should start by considering how the vanity will be used in the given space. Is it a full or half bath? Will children be using it frequently? Will it be for a guest bathroom or a master? Form follows function, so thinking about the vanity's purpose helps widdle down materials to use, needed storage space, and how many sinks to install. If it will be used daily, it should be constructed with sturdy, low-maintenance materials such as veneers and engineered stone. If it's situated near a shower, water- and humidity-resistant materials should be incorporated.



It's no secret that bathroom vanities come in all shapes and sizes, including floor-mounted, wall-mounted, pedestal, vessel, and beyond. Each has its own distinct advantages. Pedestal and corner bathroom vanities are appealing optimal for tight spaces but may not offer ample space to keep personal items. However, they may be ideal for guest baths or powder rooms. Mounted vanities, on the other hand, can provide the luxury of abundant storage and even countertop space.



Homeowners also are not necessarily limited to the same location as their old vanity, although rerouting plumbing can be quite the investment. Whatever the location, it should not interfere with the walkability of the room, and all doors, cabinets, and drawers will need plenty of space to open and close.



