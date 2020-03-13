Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Helps Homeowners Maximize Their Home Values Ahead of a Spring Sale

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Homeowners who are thinking about putting their homes up on the market are encouraged to consider listing their properties on the market in spring. According to real estate data from Zillow, homes listed for sale during the first week of May sold an average of two weeks faster than homes listed during other times of the year. Homes listed during this time also sold for an average of $2,500 more than similar properties. Homeowners who would like to further maximize their home value are encouraged to schedule their renovations with Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms now.



Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms is proud to provide homeowners with the custom bathroom and kitchen designs in Princeton Junction, NJ to improve their home value. They offer a complete range of improvement and design solutions, ranging from custom cabinetry to granite kitchen countertop installation. They employ a full team of design specialists that help homeowners realize their ideal visions for their home and guide them in the redesign process. From the Jersey Shore to Philadelphia, Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms has helped hundreds of homeowners improve their home with a complete set of kitchen and bathroom services.



Now is the perfect time for homeowners to schedule their services from Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms. To make an appointment for an estimate, homeowners are encouraged to give Beco a call today at 215-240-4850. For additional bathroom and kitchen ideas in Cranbury, NJ and beyond, homeowners are encouraged to pay Beco's team a visit online at https://www.beco-designs.com/.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.