Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Highlights the Benefits of Quartz Slab Shower Walls

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2022 -- Going all-natural is one of the top shower design trends of 2022, according to Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms, creators of innovative kitchen and bathroom designs in Yardley, PA, and the surrounding areas. How exactly are customers doing this? By choosing quartz slab shower walls, of course!



Quartz makes a fantastic material for shower walls because the shower walls will have the natural beauty and natural toughness of stone. The slab structure of these shower walls also makes installation easy, meaning the bathroom remodeling process can proceed smoothly with no delays.



The shower is a great place for quartz because it's naturally waterproof and easy to clean. Quartz is also easy to keep looking attractive with finishing products or home remedies that keep it shining throughout many years to come.



Another benefit of quartz slab shower walls is color variety. Quartz slabs can come in a variety of shades, from light to dark — meaning if the shower is the only thing being changed in the bathroom, homeowners can work with their existing colors.



A quartz slab shower wall can add class to any bathroom, whether the bathroom has simple tile walls and floors or is decked out with other natural elements. The beautiful mica flecks present in quartz can be amplified with unique lighting fixtures that really bring out its sparkle and shine or complemented with light-colored, plush bath linens to add a luxurious feel.



Keeping up with modern interior design styles not only makes a home feel more contemporary and trendy — it can also make a difference when selling a property. Homes with natural stone shower walls are very attractive to buyers in the current housing market.



