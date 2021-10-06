Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Offers Fall Kitchen Trends Ideas

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- Autumn is historically a time for change, and that transformation doesn't just need to be restricted to the trees and leaves outside. In fact, fall is the perfect time of year to update a home's interior décor, and Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms is now offering design and renovation ideas for kitchens in Washington Crossing, PA, and beyond.



One of the biggest trends that homeowners across the region will see this season is the influence of modern rustic design. Elements like exposed wood beams, distressed cabinet doors, and other wood-inspired designs can combine rustic overtones with a sense of contemporary functionality. Paired with a neutral color — like a marble countertop — these styles strike the perfect balance that gives a kitchen timeless appeal and design flexibility.



As the autumn days grow darker, brass fixtures — including cabinet handles, pendant light, and other accessories — can help to combat the fading natural light and add significant brightness to a kitchen. Not only that, but it's a simple way to upgrade and refresh a kitchen without undertaking a major renovation or paint job. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms recommends a neutral background to allow for the best visual impact and maximum effect.



For homeowners looking for a fall renovation project, a brand new, custom-made kitchen island can be the perfect way to add style and functionality to kitchens in Princeton, NJ, and the surrounding areas. Not only does an island help to add counter space, it also provides plenty of storage space for appliances and other items. Consider an on-trend color for the countertop choice, like gray or another neutral hue.



For more information about their breathtaking kitchen design services or any of their other design capabilities, contact Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms today or visit https://www.beco-designs.com/.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.