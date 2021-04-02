Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Offers Private Showroom Appointments for Kitchen Renovations and Remodels

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- With everyone spending more time at home over the past year, the importance of functional and aesthetically pleasing home furnishings has been felt more than ever. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms has adjusted their way of doing business to maximize the use of their showroom and diverse array of product offerings while also keeping in line with the necessary precautions of the times.



The showroom features three floors of selections with 25 complete displays of kitchen cabinets to help with the imagery of the final result. The available styles include Neff, Medallion, Elmwood, Cabico, Style Craft, Plain & Fancy Cabinetry and more.



Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms is a full-service company complete with talented designers and installers to help clients make the most of their kitchen remodel and renovation. Located in Bucks County, PA, Beco has proudly served the surrounding area and executed some of the most stunning kitchen designs in Princeton, NJ.



Kitchen cabinets are among the most important parts of a functional kitchen, but they are not all created equally. The beauty of Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms is in the suite of high quality offerings, but it's highlighted by the ingenuity of the designers.



Beco Designs will work closely with all clients to maximize the functionality of their kitchen spaces. Some of the more luxurious design elements offered include specialty and custom cabinetry. Specialty cabinet options include:



Under the counter lazy susans

Appliance panels to match cabinets

Under the counter warming drawers

Custom pantry design



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.



