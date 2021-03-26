Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Offers Specialty Kitchen Cabinets for Every Home Chef's Needs

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms, which supplies high-quality, custom kitchen cabinets to Yardley, PA, residents, is proud to offer specialty cabinets to suit the unique needs of a home chef from renowned brands such as Medallion, Cabico, Neff, and Elmwood. Whether homeowners enjoy baking on the weekends or entertaining regularly, the team at Beco can design cabinets that will help them to do what they love and free up space in their home.



Homeowners who use their kitchens regularly often find that they require specific equipment in order to work more efficiently, which is why Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms installs a range of specialized cabinetry. From warming trays to keep foods hot for serving to cabinets for easy storage of baking sheets and cutting boards, there is a type of cabinet to improve the functionality of any homeowner's kitchen. Those who are looking for ways to save space while keeping spices, dry goods, and cookware easily accessible may benefit from choosing to add an under-the-counter lazy susan. For the homeowner who is always entertaining and wants to improve the aesthetics of their kitchen, there are optional panels to hide appliances like the refrigerator and oven to give everything a uniform appearance. Pantry cabinets can also be added to maximize available space.



Homeowners who are interested in updating their kitchen with stylish and functional new cabinets are encouraged to reach out to the team at Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms today. In addition to cabinets, their team can also design custom bathrooms for Yardley, PA, homeowners. Visit their website for more information at https://www.beco-designs.com/.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.