Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Outlines Benefits of Soapstone Countertops

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- When choosing which type of countertop to put in their kitchen, homeowners have a wide range of options to install in their home. Soapstone countertops have been rising in popularity over the years, and for a good reason. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms now offers state-of-the-art soapstone countertops in Newtown, PA, and the surrounding areas. Here is a list of benefits that any homeowner will only experience with brand new soapstone countertops.



Setting soapstone countertops apart from the rest is its low-maintenance feature. Soapstone doesn't have to be sealed and is resistant to bacteria meaning no toxic chemical cleaners are needed to maintain the surface. These countertops are heat-resistant, allowing homeowners to place hot pots and pans on them with no risk of damage. Homeowners will also appreciate the beauty that soapstone countertops hold. Made out of natural stone, soapstone offers an extensive design variety to match any home.



In addition to their low maintenance and beauty, soapstone countertops are highly durable. Their resilience makes them incredibly desirable to homeowners who use their kitchens often. A high-quality soapstone countertop can last anywhere up to 20+ years, making it an investment that homeowners will get the most out of compared to other countertops on the market.



When homeowners are looking for a low-maintenance, high-quality, beautiful countertop, there is no reason to look any further than a durable soapstone countertop. This choice is one home renovation that many homeowners won't regret.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.