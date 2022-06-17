Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Pulls Back the Curtain on Creating a Wetroom Bathroom

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Consumers across the United States are saying goodbye to bathtubs, shower curtains, and even shower enclosures and opening their arms wide to a fully waterproof bathroom called a wetroom. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms has been providing truly-inspired bathroom ideas across Princeton Junction, NJ, and one of their most unique is turning a compact room into an entire shower area. New Jersey homeowners can infuse their homes with a spa-like feeling by following these tips for designing a wetroom bathroom.



Because a wetroom needs to be fully waterproof, homeowners will need to pay particular attention to the tiles that will be installed. There will be a lot of them, so low-maintenance materials will be ideal. Quartz and acrylic tiles are among the best choices for wetroom bathrooms because they are scratch-resistant, easily cleaned, and can be installed in large sheets to reduce the number of grout lines.



While speaking of bathroom tiles, the New Jersey remodeling company mentioned it's important to consider the slickness of the floor. Since the entire bathroom will be exposed to moisture, homeowners should consider installing anti-slip tiles on the floor. These tiles will have a textured feeling, so customers should touch the product before making a final purchase.



Once the bathroom tiles have been chosen, it's time to plan the shower design. Since the shower is the main focal point of the wetroom, consumers will spend most of their time choosing the design elements for the shower. Rainfall shower heads are a popular choice for wetroom bathrooms because they help enforce the spa-like feeling. If homeowners prefer an industrial vibe, they can choose to have their fixtures installed with exposed pipes.



As homeowners design their wetrooms, they cannot forget about the finer details, such as lighting and storage. Wall lights, recessed lights, and mirror lights can create the perfect ambiance for unwinding at night while providing the ideal environment for putting on makeup in the morning. Built-in nooks in the shower and wetroom and metal baskets can make storing toiletries easy and classy.



Since 1956, Beco Designs has been helping homeowners bring their bathroom ideas in Princeton Junction, NJ, to life.



