Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Reveals Kitchen Changes That Give the Best Return on Investment

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- A kitchen remodel can significantly boost a home's resale value — and choosing the right changes to focus on can result in an even better return on investment. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms, specialists in kitchen designs in Pennington, NJ, recommends the following kitchen changes for high returns on investment.



Pristine Paint

A fresh coat of paint can do a lot for even an outdated-looking kitchen. Painting in neutral colors has been proven to increase ROI significantly, although plenty of other colors make kitchens look beautiful, too.



Contemporary Cabinets

Brand-new cabinets instantly change the entire look of a kitchen. If the cabinets are in good shape but look dated, consider re-staining or repainting them. For an even more affordable change, try adding unique new hardware to the cabinets to catch the eye of potential buyers.



Beautiful Backsplashes

Tile backsplashes have recently become a focal point of kitchen designs in Pennington, NJ. Adding a beautiful, eye-catching tile backsplash will modernize and spruce up any kitchen space.



Creative Countertops

Adding granite, marble, or other natural stone countertops can make a home instantly more desirable to buyers since these materials are beautiful, durable, and fashionable.



Attractive Appliances

Replacing kitchen appliances can significantly boost a home's sale price. A set of matching, shiny new appliances will draw in buyers by the dozens!



While these kitchen changes tend to give a high return on investment, they're far from the only remodeling choices available to homeowners in NJ and PA. To book a design appointment or get a quote for a remodel, visit https://www.beco-designs.com/.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.