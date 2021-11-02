Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Share Must-Have Features for the Ultimate Kitchen

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- With the kitchen being the heart of the home, every little detail matters. A strategically placed light or cabinet can mean the difference between convenience and chaos in the kitchen. With years of experience designing dream kitchens, Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms has several brilliant kitchen ideas for Pennington, NJ, homes that add style and functionality. Homeowners can get started redesigning their kitchens with these must-have features.



Cabinets are a focal point of many kitchens, and that's why adding a few additional details to them can transform a kitchen in an elegant but simple way. Backsplash and under and over cabinet lighting can brighten the space without it feeling like too much. Hexagon tiles or slate mosaic tiles can provide a traditional, timeless look that complements the existing cabinetry, while cabinet lighting can create a dreamy ambiance in the evenings.



After investing in backsplash and cabinet lighting, homeowners want to be sure to preserve the beauty of their new space. More specifically, they want their appliances to be convenient but not seen. That's where specially-designed cabinets come in. Slide-down cabinets, deep cabinet drawers, and cabinet doors that meet the counter keep the coffee maker, stand mixer, and slow cooker close by but out of sight for a clutter-free kitchen.



Every homeowner deserves to treat themselves from time to time, and the best way to do so is with handy chilled bottles of wine. A growing kitchen trend includes a built-in wine refrigerator in the kitchen's layout or the walk-in pantry. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms recommends going all out with an entire service area in the corner of the kitchen, complete with shelving space, a liquor cabinet, and cocktail tools. This space will be sure to impress guests.



