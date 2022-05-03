Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Shares Minimalist Bathroom Designs for Inspiration

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- It can be difficult to make a bathroom feel personalized in smaller spaces or when working with limited customization ability. However, homeowners can still create a beautiful, functional minimalist space. Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms offers minimalist bathroom ideas to Pennington, NJ, clients and other local customers.



Sleek chrome or other matching metal bathroom fixtures offer a modern and minimalist look. Hardware on drawers or cabinets in the bathroom can be updated to match. In order to achieve a truly minimalist look, put away clutter on countertops and tuck items away in simple storage bins under the sink, or add wall storage for maximum space-saving potential. Consider moving things that go unused out of bathroom cabinets and storing them elsewhere in the home to make space for what is being put away.



Part of minimalism is utility. Multi-use items such as a bench for storage and seating or built-in window seat cabinets can contribute to a simple and clean aesthetic while accomplishing two jobs at once. Keeping lighting simple is the way to go if homeowners want to create the minimalist bathroom of their dreams. While built-in lighting can create brilliance without added bulk, simple floor lamps can work in a small bathroom as well if they're the right size and shape for the bathroom's overall style.



Natural stone is having a moment in the spotlight as more and more people choose quartz, granite, and other natural materials for countertops in bathrooms and kitchens. This can be easily incorporated into a minimalist bathroom, especially when the material chosen is a lighter color, such as pale gray, off-white, or pure white.



Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.