Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms Suggests Unique Kitchen Island Ideas

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- Kitchen islands are already appreciated for their usefulness in the home. But what if there were even more unique ways to utilize them? Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms, a local company, specializing in kitchen and bathroom designs in Pennington, NJ, sheds light on several unique kitchen island possibilities that homeowners may not have thought about before.



Cookbook Collection

Many homeowners already use their kitchen islands for storing utensils, placemats, and other table essentials. One new storage idea to try is to display or arrange cookbooks on the kitchen island, especially inside shelves with glass doors. It's a two-for-one way to show off cooking skills and see every book available.



Secret Seating

Frequently, kitchen islands are used for bar-style seating. It's possible to take this idea even further with extended island edges that stools or chairs can be tucked underneath. This simple way to save space provides the same amount of seating in the kitchen yet eliminates the risk of someone tripping over or bumping into a chair.



Range Relocation

Throughout many years of providing kitchen and bathroom designs in Pennington, NJ, homes, Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms has seen many homeowners struggle with their ideal oven placement. One place that some folks don't think of is the kitchen island! If the right team sets up the island, it'll be a snap to make more cabinet space and use the island as a central cooking location simultaneously.



Lively Lighting

Great lighting is key to creating an amazing space. This is no exception in the case of the kitchen island. Experimenting with under-counter lighting or even multicolor LED strips on or around the kitchen island can create a unique, trendy feeling in any kitchen.



There's never been a better time for a kitchen makeover, and it all starts with the island! Homeowners interested in creating the kitchen island of their dreams — or upgrading their old one — can find Beco Designs online at https://www.beco-designs.com/.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.