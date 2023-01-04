Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms Offers Kitchen Cabinet Care Tips for Homeowners

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- New kitchen cabinets can spruce up any space, and with a little TLC, keeping them spiffy is simple! Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms, a company specializing in kitchen cabinets in Lawrenceville, NJ, offers homeowners some quick and easy tips for kitchen cabinet maintenance.



Good cabinet maintenance starts with a great cleaning routine. Homeowners should clean their cabinets once per week (or more often as needed) using a soft microfiber cloth and an appropriate cleaner. For most cabinets, a 50/50 solution of vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle works well. A few drops of mild dish soap can be added to remove any stubborn buildup. In order to prevent damage to wood, spray cabinets until they're damp but not soaking wet, and be sure to wipe away all remaining moisture. Hardware can be cleaned with an old toothbrush and the same cleaning solution. Avoid getting hinges wet so rusting does not occur.



Cabinet cleaning isn't just a weekly maintenance task. Every three to four months, make sure to take some time for deep cleaning. Remove everything and wipe down the insides, outsides, and hardware to keep everything pristine.



Certain bad habits will damage cabinets. In order to preserve kitchen cabinets in Lawrenceville, NJ, Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms recommends the following:



- Avoid slamming cabinet doors.



- Always completely dry silverware or dishes before placing them in cabinets.



- If something spills, clean it up immediately, even if it's just water.



- Don't hang damp dishcloths or towels on cabinet doors.



- Never use harsh chemicals on cabinets. This includes detergents, ammonia, bleach, abrasives, and solvent- and petroleum-based products.



A few thoughtful additions can help cabinets look and feel newer for longer. To protect shelving, consider investing in contact paper or cabinet liners, available at most big-box stores. Child locks can also be beneficial if small children tend to slam doors or root around in cabinets. New hardware can add a fresh look and feel to cabinets that are on the older side.



To learn more about cabinet care or to get started installing brand-new custom cabinets, contact Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms



