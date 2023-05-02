Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms Suggests Eco-Friendly Bathroom Upgrades

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- Contributing to a greener planet is always a great idea — and there's no better time to make a few eco-friendly changes than during spring. Beco Kitchens & Bathrooms, specialists in bathroom designs in Cranbury, NJ, recommends a few "green" bathroom upgrade ideas that homeowners can use to optimize resource use, cut back on energy consumption, and reduce their carbon footprint.



Installing low-flow toilets is an affordable and worthwhile bathroom upgrade that helps Mother Nature in a big way. Compared to a traditional toilet, a low-flow toilet can reduce water usage by up to 50% with no difference in performance.



A second eco-friendly upgrade involves investing in a tankless water heater. Tankless water heaters are efficient and use less energy than traditional water heaters, which require a constant supply of hot water.



Motion-sensor faucets are another great eco-friendly upgrade for homeowners with small children. As their name suggests, these faucets shut off automatically when no motion is detected. This reduces water waste and saves homeowners money (plus, it prevents mischievous toddlers from causing floods).



Eco-friendly shower heads are another green technology worth exploring. These shower heads utilize strategic aeration (mixing water and air) to reduce the amount of H2O used during each shower without causing a reduction in water pressure or comfort.



Homeowners looking for eco-friendly bathroom designs in Cranbury, NJ, should also consider LED lighting. LED lighting uses around 80% less energy than traditional lighting, saving electricity and money.



By making small changes in the bathroom, it's easy to make this important space both stylish and sustainable. To learn more about creating an eco-friendly bathroom or to get started with a remodeling project, visit https://www.beco-designs.com/.