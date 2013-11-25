Become a Certified Scuba Diver by Taking Underwater Phantaseas Scuba Lessons in Denver

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Underwater Phantaseas, the best dive center in Colorado Springs, is not only about offering the most fun-filled scuba diving tours, but it is also an efficient teaching space for learning the basics and advance levels of scuba diving. The center has introduced special scuba lessons in Denver that effectively turn an amateur scuba diver into a skillful one, with an internationally-acknowledged certificate to prove it.



The certification process is divided into two stages – Academic and Confined Water Training & Open Water Certification Dives. While the former lays the foundation of the learners’ training and teaches them to be a safe and capable diver through confined water training, the latter provides the real world experience one has learned in the Academic and Confined Water training.



“Both stages bring out the hidden diver in you,” says an Underwater Phantaseas spokesperson, “which eventually earns you your internationally-acknowledged scuba diving certification in Denver and makes you a PADI Open Water Scuba Diver.”



As per the teaching standards, Underwater Phantaseas has been impressing learners and tourists from all over the world with its 15 year industry-experience. The passion and enthusiasm they put into their services has made them one of the most happening places for scuba diving in Colorado Springs and the rest of the world. “Everyone at Underwater Phantaseas loves the sport of diving and loves turning new folks on to it and it shows,” says the spokesperson.



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas has been in the dive industry for fifteen years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. After trading in business suits for bathing suits, we’ve called Cayman, St. John and Turks, and Caicos home for several years. We’ve spent our days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer and our evenings looking for the Green Flash. During this time, we’ve completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines.



To know more visit: http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com.



Contact Details:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112