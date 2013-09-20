Become a Contributing Author at DPWN Publishing

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Every entrepreneur or a business owner aims at writing a book and becoming an author some day. There are certain challenges that they would have to overcome such as managing priorities, finding the hours to start writing, selecting a book subject, organizing the thoughts in a professional manner, writing a book itself, finding the right publisher and last but not the least promoting the book. There is no need to face these challenges and fit into the shoes of an author to become one. DPWN offers a faster and an easier way to publish a book.



DPWN announces commencement of “Overcoming Mediocrity” Volume II which is the second anthology book with a unique collection of stories from Dynamic Women Who Have Created Their Own Lives of Significance. Volume I was a great success with 22 participating authors who shared their stores that inspired other women to strive towards a successful business career and personal lives. Authors are now welcome to join this time to complete Volume II. These authors would be interviewed and must submit their application along with the basic theme of their story that best suits the goal of the book.



This is a great initiative for businesswomen to become an author in the easiest way. The idea is not only economical but also gives a chance for them to connect with the rest of the network thereby increasing the chances of business growth through referrals. One can easily market and advertise their business through DPWN Publishing. Future women authors can share their success stories and use the book as their business card. This is a unique way to get an effective exposure and fulfill a dream of having an own book with a personal story to share with friends, family and everyone else.



To know more about how to become an author, submission guidelines, submission deadline, meet other authors, read their testimonials and all about DPWN Publishing visit page http://www.overcomingmediocrityteam.com



About dpwomen.com

Dynamic Professional Women’s Network, Inc. http://www.dpwomen.com based at Chicago, Illinois was founded in 2007 by Christie Ruffino along with some top notch women that she had crossed paths during her professional career. This a place where great relationships are built, new business practices are learnt, various networking opportunities are shared, marketing ideas are exchanged and business is generated through referrals from each other in the network.



Media Contact

Christie Ruffino – President, Dynamic Professional Women’s Network

Address: 1879 N. Neltnor Blvd. #316, West Chicago, Illinois 60185

Phone Number: 630-336-3773

Email: publishing@dpwomen.com

Website URL: http://www.dpwomen.com/