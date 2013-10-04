Become an Exercise Addict

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Some people have no trouble finding time to exercise. They adapt their work and life schedules to revolve around workouts, and return from daily jogs with a smile on their face. While these people may seem the minority, the good news is every person has the potential to become addicted to exercising. Below are suggestions from Connecticut based trainer Tom Holland on how to make exercise part of an everyday routine.



One of the biggest factors in keeping with an exercise program is to find something a person enjoys doing. Whether it be cycling, dancing, or a program such as CrossFit, finding an exercise niche increases the odds of a person sticking with the routine long enough that it becomes part of their lifestyle.



Once that niche has been found, experts recommend keeping with the program for six weeks in order for it to become a habit. Once a person begins seeing changes in their body, or feels changes in mood and general wellness, returning to how they felt prior to the change in habit will be unappealing. Even after as little as four weeks, if a person misses a workout they begin feeling the effects and will go back to seeking that natural endorphin high.



To find motivation, Holland suggests finding a workout partner such as a trainer or joining a club or other support group. “I think that’s why groups like CrossFit and Weight Watchers are so successful,” he explained. “It shows the value of the support system, which should be an integral part of any workout plan.” If one already works out with a group, Holland suggests to adding contest to the mix. “A little healthy competition always gets you motivated!”



While convenience and timing are also part of the equation, Holland advises to make sure whatever exercise a person engages in is enjoyable enough that it will automatically become part of their daily rituals. Habits are developed through ritualistic repetition; and once a healthy exercise routine is started, other wellness changes are certain to follow.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com