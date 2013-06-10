"Becoming a Legend", Book #2 in the Blue Eyes Trilogy to Be Released on Friday, June 7th

Worthington, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Author B. Kristin McMichael is pleased to announce that book two of the Blue Eyes Trilogy, titled “Becoming a Legend” is scheduled for release in ebook formats at all major online retailers beginning Friday, June 7th, 2013.



“Becoming a Legend” is a young adult paranormal novel that continues the story of Arianna Grace, now preparing for her seventeenth birthday, as she delves further into the secret world of the night humans. Arianna has a retinue of handsome and deadly protectors, all of whom are sworn to defend her, but things are not always as they seem. Arianna is forced to make a choice: will she choose her own path, or will she become a legend?



Becoming a Legend by B. Kristin McMichael, Publication Date: Jun. 7, 2013, Words: 81,944 (approximate), Language: English, ISBN: 978-0-9891218-2-8 (eBook) Digital List Price: $2.99, 978-0-9891218-3-5 (Paperback) Paperback List Price $12.99.



About B. Kristin

Originally from Wisconsin, B. Kristin currently resides in Ohio with her husband, two small children, and three cats. When not doing the mom thing of chasing kids, baking cookies, and playing outside, she is using her PhD in Biology working as a scientist. In her free time she is hard at work on multiple novels; as each day passes, she has more ideas for both current and future novels.



