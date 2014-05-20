Becoming a Soccer Coach: New Football Book Now Published

Staffordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Making the Ball Roll: A Complete Guide to Youth Football for the Aspiring Soccer is a complete guide to coaching youth soccer. It details training practices and tactics, and showsreaders how to help young players achieve peak performance through tactical preparation, communication, psychology, and age-specific considerations.



Each chapter covers, in detail, a separate aspect of coaching to give soccer coaches a broad understanding of youth soccer development. Each topic contains numerous stories from real coaches working with real players.



Aimed at new coaches, as well as existing coaches looking to improve work with players - Making The Ball Rollis a comprehensive and accessible guide. It is available through all good online retailers.



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Understanding the Argument for Development Over Results

Chapter 2. Understanding the Modern Youth Development Coach

Chapter 3. Understanding Teaching and Learning in Soccer

Chapter 4. Understanding Psychology in Soccer

Chapter 5. Understanding Communication in Soccer

Chapter 6. Understanding Leadership and the Team

Chapter 7. Understanding Age-Specific Development Needs

Chapter 8. Developing a Coaching Philosophy and Syllabus

Chapter 9. Understanding Technical Development and Skill Acquisition

Chapter 10. Understanding the Tactical Development of Soccer Players

Chapter 11. Understanding the Physical Development of Youth Soccer Players

Chapter 12. Understanding the Modern Goalkeeper

Chapter 13. Understanding Talent Identification and Assessment of Players

Chapter 14. Understanding Parents

Chapter 15. Looking in the Mirror First



About Bennion Kearny

Bennion Kearny is a UK-based publisher of expert-originated books. Recent football-related publications include:



- The Modern Soccer Coach 2014: A Four Dimensional Approachby Gary Curneen

- The Way Forward:Solutions to England's Football Failingsby Matthew Whitehouse

- José Mourinho:The Rise of the Translatorby Ciaran Kelly

- Soccer Tough: Simple Football Psychology Techniques to Improve Your Gameby Dan Abrahams

- Soccer Brain:The 4C Coaching Model for Developing World Class Player Mindsets and a Winning Football Team by Dan Abrahams



Contact details

Adam Walters, Marketing Executive

Adam@BennionKearny.com

Bennion Kearny Ltd

6 Woodside, Churnet View Road,

Oakamoor

Staffordshire,

ST10 3AE,UK

(Tel) +44 1538 703 591

http://www.BennionKearny.com