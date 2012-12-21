Becoming a Superhero: New Book Tells True Story of One Boy's Struggle to Save the World

Oliver Galang has long dreamed of becoming a real-life superhero. However, even while owning a $500 Batman costume, his toiling with gambling and women quashed his dreams. In this compelling memoir, Galang talks about regaining his strength and once again trying to save the world.
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- While every boy dreams of becoming a superhero, Oliver Galang took his passion with the utmost seriousness. With dreams of saving the world and standing up to bullies, his obsession with doing good became a full-time focus. In a powerful new memoir, Galang reveals why his dreams failed to fly and what it took to rise from the ashes of despair.
Synopsis:
‘Becoming a Superhero’ is the true story of Oliver Galang. Oliver is a nerd growing up. He wants to become a superhero because he wants to save the world. He also thinks that if he saves the world all the bullies will respect him. Unfortunately, Oliver becomes mixed up in a life of gambling, card counting, and women.
Although this book addresses a very serious subject (addiction), it is humorous. From his adventures from Portugal to Panama, Oliver talks about his life as a military brat. He also talks about being raised by immigrant parents.
He talks about his desire to become a superhero. He even purchases a $500 Batman costume! He has hopes of wearing it one day while he performs heroic acts; then he meets a psychologist who pulls him from his fantasy world into the real world. This is at the ripe age of 35!
The story explains how a normal person like Oliver gets mixed up in a life of gambling and addiction. And more importantly, it shows how he gets out of that life...even if that reason involves a childhood dream of becoming a superhero.
As the author explains, his frank and honest story remains popular due to the prevalence of superhero culture.
“It is important because there are a lot of movies with superhero nowadays. However, this is a true story about me and my struggles of trying to become a superhero. It tells my tales of being a nerd, coming from immigrant parents, growing up as a military brat, getting picked on bullies, travelling from Portugal to Panama, and working out every single day just to become a superhero,” says Galang, who achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.
Continuing, “Unfortunately, I get lost in a world of card counting and women; before I find myself again and become a superhero in my own right.”
Since its release the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.
“The adventures and life story of a military brat/nerd who goes through many and often challenging situations. This journey develops Oliver into the person he is today as a successful, spirited, and witty individual. A definite book to read!” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.
Another reader, Wallee, was equally as impressed. They said that, “Insecurities and self-deception lead Oliver into a destructive life of gambling and prostitutes. Lost in a shameless journey that catapults him into the path of self-discovery, finally helps him uncover the truth about himself.”
Providing both an entertaining read and vital life-lesson for others, Galang’s personal story is set to change the world in its own unique way.
‘Becoming a Superhero’, published by CreateSpace, can be purchased online: http://amzn.to/RGnV6M
About the Author: Oliver Galang
Oliver Galang lives in San Diego, California. He was a military brat and traveled all around the world. Oliver has three sisters and no brothers. He graduated from the renown San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and a minor in Industrial Organizational Psychology. When the author is not writing, he is either running, boxing, kickboxing, or playing the piano.