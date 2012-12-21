Becoming a Superhero: New Book Tells True Story of One Boy's Struggle to Save the World

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- While every boy dreams of becoming a superhero, Oliver Galang took his passion with the utmost seriousness. With dreams of saving the world and standing up to bullies, his obsession with doing good became a full-time focus. In a powerful new memoir, Galang reveals why his dreams failed to fly and what it took to rise from the ashes of despair.



Synopsis:



‘Becoming a Superhero’ is the true story of Oliver Galang. Oliver is a nerd growing up. He wants to become a superhero because he wants to save the world. He also thinks that if he saves the world all the bullies will respect him. Unfortunately, Oliver becomes mixed up in a life of gambling, card counting, and women.



Although this book addresses a very serious subject (addiction), it is humorous. From his adventures from Portugal to Panama, Oliver talks about his life as a military brat. He also talks about being raised by immigrant parents.



He talks about his desire to become a superhero. He even purchases a $500 Batman costume! He has hopes of wearing it one day while he performs heroic acts; then he meets a psychologist who pulls him from his fantasy world into the real world. This is at the ripe age of 35!



The story explains how a normal person like Oliver gets mixed up in a life of gambling and addiction. And more importantly, it shows how he gets out of that life...even if that reason involves a childhood dream of becoming a superhero.



As the author explains, his frank and honest story remains popular due to the prevalence of superhero culture.



“It is important because there are a lot of movies with superhero nowadays. However, this is a true story about me and my struggles of trying to become a superhero. It tells my tales of being a nerd, coming from immigrant parents, growing up as a military brat, getting picked on bullies, travelling from Portugal to Panama, and working out every single day just to become a superhero,” says Galang, who achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.



Continuing, “Unfortunately, I get lost in a world of card counting and women; before I find myself again and become a superhero in my own right.”



Since its release the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The adventures and life story of a military brat/nerd who goes through many and often challenging situations. This journey develops Oliver into the person he is today as a successful, spirited, and witty individual. A definite book to read!” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Wallee, was equally as impressed. They said that, “Insecurities and self-deception lead Oliver into a destructive life of gambling and prostitutes. Lost in a shameless journey that catapults him into the path of self-discovery, finally helps him uncover the truth about himself.”



Providing both an entertaining read and vital life-lesson for others, Galang’s personal story is set to change the world in its own unique way.



‘Becoming a Superhero’, published by CreateSpace, can be purchased online: http://amzn.to/RGnV6M



About the Author: Oliver Galang

Oliver Galang lives in San Diego, California. He was a military brat and traveled all around the world. Oliver has three sisters and no brothers. He graduated from the renown San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and a minor in Industrial Organizational Psychology. When the author is not writing, he is either running, boxing, kickboxing, or playing the piano.