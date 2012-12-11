Becoming Jolie: New Novel by Monique O'Connor James Gives Insight Into Louisiana, Its Culture and People.

Denham Springs, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Many celebrated authors keep their works focused on a personal labor of love. From Stephen King’s love for Maine to Michael Crichton’s recurring theme of technology, their writing displays a personal passion that is shared with their readers through word. In the case of Monique O’Connor James, the State of Louisiana provides an abundance of inspiration for sharing the State and culture she loves.



In her new book, ‘Becoming Jolie’, readers are given their biggest opportunity yet to visit the State, meet its people and gain a vital insight into life in the South.



Synopsis:



“Jolie Bourque is trying to finish her thesis on mass hysteria and get on with her life. Enter Follette, Louisiana. The small town has been plagued by ghost sightings and a rash of missing children.



She is convinced everyone in town is crazy — except Hutch Landry and his brother Tucker. The brothers seem to be the only people willing to help when she starts asking questions. Just when she thinks things can't get any crazier, she begins to have dreams and visions of her own. Uncovering the town's ties to her own life throws Jolie into a tailspin.



Can she survive the madness that is Follette, Louisiana? Who is preying on the town's children? Can Jolie afford to fall in love while drowning in madness? If she does — how on earth will she choose between brothers?



It's all just part of the journey to Becoming Jolie.”



As the author explains, she takes great pride and importance with where her novels are set.



“First and foremost as an author one of my favorite things is exposing people to Louisiana, its culture and wonderful people,” says O’Connor James, who has garnered much acclaim with her series of Young Adult novels.



She continues, “This story is a bit of a step outside of my usual Young Adult Paranormal stories as it is a little edgier. The paranormal aspect takes a backseat to Jolie's journey from being a spoiled college student to finding out her real place in the world.”



As with her previous releases, O’Connor James leaves readers gripped to every page.



“Readers will enjoy learning about the horrible losses the town of Folette have suffered while learning to like characters they thought they would hate. It does stay true to my preference to keep the reader guessing and I think they will enjoy the twists and turns,” she adds.



Since its release, Becoming Jolie has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“You know when you read a book and it really just sings? I mean actually sings to you - this lovely siren-like melody beckoning you to skip meals, sleep, and work to delve back under the cover? Well, Becoming Jolie was exactly that and more,” says Jenna, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Mel, was equally as impressed. She said that, “This book was fantastic! The mystery in Follette had me completely hooked and there were lots of twists and turns that I didn't expect. Great read.”



With so much success on her hands, O’Connor James is poised to put her home State back on the map.



‘Becoming Jolie’, published by Bayou Brew Publishing, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/SRF0ZC



About Monique O’Connor James

Monique is the mother of two beautiful children and lives in a small community outside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She currently works full time as an insurance agent, but her favorite jobs are mother, wife, and author.



On her eighth birthday, her mother bought her a journal and said "write whatever you want, just write." And so, a love affair with words was born. She wrote poetry and short stories in high school and college, until 1993 when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.



After her mother's death in 1998, deep in depression, she found herself unable to write. Nine years passed, and only on rare occasion did she attempt to write, with no luck.



Finally, in 2007, under the urging of friends, she sat down and pecked out her first novel. It was raw and unpolished, but the process had been unquestionably cathartic. The next three years were spent filling her hard drive with seven complete manuscripts.



At the beginning of 2011, Monique decided it was time to edit the work and share it with the world. She hopes you enjoy the ramblings of a deeply southern girl raised in a state rich with heritage and love.