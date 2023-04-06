Becoming Positively Awesome with Mindset, Movement and Manifestation

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- Have you ever wondered how the mindset and physical movement plays a role in helping us manifest our goals in our life? Just working out with a negative mindset will never serve us well. Every step we take in our life teaches us a lesson. Instead of looking at our failure and getting disappointed, if we choose to look at the challenges we come across as feedback, we can progress forward.



"We all have the power to have a positive mindset accompanied by positive movement that helps our body heal in order to manifest our greatest potential," says one of the co-authors of the book, Becoming Positively Awesome (coming out April 15, 2023), Aruna Ramamurthy. "How can we live life true to our authentic self and serve the community in our own unique way instead of trying to be like someone else? Live each day Aligned with Your Purpose!"



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Executive Producer, Dee Daniels, at (480) 553-5741 or Dee@voiceamerica.com.



About Aruna Ramamurthy

Aruna Ramamurthy is a licensed medical massage therapist since 2008, Healing touch therapist, Author of Best seller book on Amazon, "Life Lessons- Getting your act together", Sound Healing Therapist and certified yoga instructor who empowers women of all ages to heal their bodies and minds without medication. She has served more than 5,000 clients all over the world. After studying at the Cincinnati School of Medical Massage (CSMM), Aruna trained with Douglas Nelson to learn Precision Neuromuscular Therapy (PNMT), Dr. Frank Jarrell to learn Spinal Reflex Therapy (SRT), Lisa Difalco to learn lymphatic drainage massage at MLD Institute International, and scar tissue release from MPS Therapy.com. Aruna is a 200-hour certified yoga instructor through YOGABODY, and Neuroscience based Empowerment Coach certified by the International board of Coaches and Practitioners. Prior to becoming a massage therapist, Aruna earned a degree in Mathematics from Madras University in India. Aruna has thrice won the award for "Best Massage Therapist" from Cincy magazine. She has been featured on podcasts such as The Peace Bridge Talk Show, and she is the host of Align With Your Dharma podcast on the Empowerment Channel on Voice America. She lives in Cincinnati.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4124



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.