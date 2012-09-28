Becoming Real: Ground-Breaking New Book Helps Women Transition Through Midlife and Menopause

Pewaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- In the eyes of Dr. Rose Kumar M.D, the traditional medical model and its cultural framework fails women who are transitioning through midlife. Having spent two decades providing women and men with a framework to successfully move through midlife with greater health and happiness, Dr. Kumar is today announcing the launch of a compelling new book.



‘Becoming Real: Harnessing the Power of Menopause for Health and Success’, seeks to offer a rejuvenating framework and orientation for the transition from pre-menopause to menopause. Empowering women to transform and connect with their real selves, the book aims to guide women through the menopausal transition to a place of deeper meaning, for the second half of their lives.



Dr. Kumar believes that this is vital to life-long health and contentment.



“Midlife is an important and critical time for women to connect with their intrinsic power. Midlife women seek guidance to move through the deep changes that occur in their bodies at all levels,” explains Dr. Kumar, who has operated her successful integrative medicine practice since 2001.



Continuing, “These changes hold the potential for profound transformation from conditioned thinking to authenticity and intrinsic power. Becoming Real offers them guidance through this process.”



The book’s framework is based on facilitating health through Dr. Kumar’s Four Body System™, a medical diagnosis model which has been hugely successful for the past twenty one years. Having assisted thousands of patients, this model is presented with reference to the menopausal process.



“I crossed the midlife threshold in my mid-forties when my life as I knew it ended. I was called to work through intense personal transformation, through evaluating and reframing all the definitions that I had lived by until then. I discovered that most of my definitions were a result of conditioning by society and the medical culture and were not healthy. As I dove deep into how connected my worth and self-evaluation was to them, I needed to dismantle them and redefine myself through who I really was,” Dr. Kumar adds.



With over a billion midlife women alive today, Becoming Real is poised to provide tangible change to those who seek guidance through the process of personal transition. A product of both her professional and personal experiences, Dr. Kumar believes that the soul of society needs restoring at a time when so many women are trying to access their truth.



“I believe that this is a key issue that has the capacity to restore individuals, communities and the world back to health. All transformation begins with individuals and as individuals are empowered to live from a place of health and meaning, they can change the world for the better,” she concludes.



Becoming Real: Harnessing the Power of Menopause for Health and Success, published by Medial Press, is available now from Amazon.com.



For more information, please see the book’s official website: http://www.becoming-real.com/ or http://www.ommanicenter.com/



Dr. Kumar’s progress can also be followed on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Becoming-Real/266123803455790 or http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Ommani-Center/131284116882940l



About Dr. Rose Kumar M.D.

Kalpana (Rose) M. Kumar, M.D. is board-certified in Internal Medicine. She graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of California San Francisco and Stanford University Medical Center.



In 2001, Kumar founded The Ommani Center for Integrative Medicine (www.ommanicenter.com), a successful prototype for standard of care Integrative Medicine. The Ommani Center is a sustainable business with an emphasis on Women’s Health.