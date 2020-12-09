Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) and currently hold any of those Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Bed Bath & Beyond directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On April 14, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between October 2, 2019 and February 11, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales, that the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.