Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Bed Bath & Beyond’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $7.2billion for the 52weeks period ending on Feb 28, 2009 to $9.49billion for the 52weeks period ending on Feb 25, 2012. Its Net Income rose over the same time periods from $425.12million to $989.54million.



Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose from $19.52 per share in March 2009 to as high as $74.72 per share on June 19, 2012.



Then on June 20, 2012, after the market closed, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reported its results for its fiscal first quarter and issued its EPS guidance for the second quarter 2012.



NASDAQ:BBBY shares fell from $73.67 per share on June 20, 2012, to 59.33 per share on June 25, 2012.



