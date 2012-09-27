NY Bed Bug Problem Continues to Create Health Concerns

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Great Green Cleaning, a NY residential and commercial cleaning company, is helping eliminate troublesome bed bug issues with a strategic cleaning approach. While bed bugs drive most people to immediately resort to traditional pest control services, Great Green Cleaning has found that a thorough cleaning of a home, along with steam cleaning of all carpet, drapes and furniture, can be effective in treating less severe cases. A professional cleaning designed for bed bugs will eliminate the majority of an infestation – provided it is not a severe one – and is safer for occupants and the environment.



David Scott, owner of Great Green Cleaning, explained the benefits of a bed bug specific cleaning. “We offer green cleaning services designed specifically for bed bugs, including steam cleaning and clutter removal. This can often take care of the problem completely, and it not, it makes the work of an exterminator much easier and more effective.” He added, “Bed bugs have been a real issue throughout New York, but we have helped many customers completely resolve their infestations very quickly."



Great Green Cleaning offers eco-friendly services to clients in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, all 5 boroughs of New York City and Hoboken. Visit us at www.greatgreencleaning.com.



About Great Green Cleaning

Great Green Cleaning is a Brooklyn, NY-based cleaning company, specializing in residential, corporate and post-construction cleaning, as well as clutter clean up and bed bug services. Great Green cleaning has more than 30 years of green cleaning experience and uses only safe and environmentally products, with a guarantee on all services. Free estimates and additional information can be obtained by contacting: 718-369-9000, 212-543-1212 or contact@GreatGreenCleaning.com.