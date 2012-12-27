Bed Bugs in Cincinnati Information Page Now Accessible at GetRidOfBedBugsAtHome.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- GetRidofBedBugsAtHome.com, an independent website dedicated to informing readers about the persistent problem of bed bugs, recently announced the launch of a new page that provides individuals with information and resources about bed bugs in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Even though bed bugs were first eradicated in United States in the 1940s, the pests started appearing again in the 1990s. Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home’s mission is to guide the public through the growing bedbug problem by offering answers to the question, “What are bed bugs and how can individuals protect themselves?”



As explained by the new webpage, “Combating Bed Bugs In Cincinnati, Ohio,” bed bugs are tiny, wingless, seed-sized insects that prey upon the blood of unsuspecting humans and mammals. These miniscule creatures dwell mostly in beds—mattresses, box springs, and wood framing joints, to be exact—where they can feed and reproduce. Bed bug bites differ depending on the victim, although they usually appear in clusters and can be itchy and painful. Bites can be treated with bed bug home remedies.



“Combating Bed Bugs In Cincinnati, Ohio” also revealed that Cincinnati is the second worst bed bug-infected city of 2012, according to Terminix Extermination Services. Supported by reports from the Cincinnati/Hamilton County Join Bed Bug Task Force, the website also reported that a minimum of 14.5% of Cincinnati homes are affected by bed bugs in Ohio.



Consequently, Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home encourages individuals to take precautionary measures when traveling to Cincinnati. It is recommended that individuals inspect all mattresses, box springs, and headboards of hotel/motel room beds before using them.



“Educating yourself about these pests, watching for signs of them, and reporting them quickly if you do find evidence [of their existence in your environment] are best ways to free yourself from this scourge [while doing your] part to conquer the rising tide of bed bugs,” states an article on Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home.



Individuals with questions, comments, site reviews, or additional information on bed bugs are encouraged to contact Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home via the form available on the website.



About Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home

Get Rid Of Bed Bugs At Home, an independent website, seeks to help educate homeowners about the rising problem of bed bugs. The website provides useful information on how to identify bed bugs and their bites, getting rid of the pests, how to hire a good exterminator, as well as preventative tips. For more information, please visit http://www.getridofbedbugsathome.com/combating-bed-bugs-in-cincinnati-ohio/