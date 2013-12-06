Bed Sheets (Sprei) with Beautiful Design of Pillow and Bolster Case from Bedcoverhouse.Com

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The bedroom is every person’s private sanctuary. It is a place where they can relax, reenergize, and unwind. In a bedroom, the bed holds the center stage as life and relaxation revolves round it, this is why people take the utmost care in their bed cover selection because it sets the mood of the bedroom and shows off the personality of the owner of the space. A beautifully designed and well-crafted bed sheet and other bed linen will elevate the feel of the room making it not only more appealing and stylish but also more inviting and comfortable to sleep in.



Bedcoverhouse.com is a web store specializing in producing and selling a variety of bed linen, on the website buyers will be able to select their preferred choice of bed linen fabric and a design of their choice to go on the fabric. The selection of designs available in the web store are timeless and elegant suitable for a wide variety of bedroom décor styles and looks.



BedcoverHouse produces a variety of beautifully designed bed sheets (sprei), bedcovers, quilt covers, inner duvets, mattress protectors, pillows, bolsters and bed skirts. There is a selection of fabrics for bed sheet (sprei), bedcover, quilt cover and bed skirt. The fabrics available are full cotton, jacquard / dobby, cotton saten (katun jepang) and local cotton (CVC). Each product from the BedcoverHouse is of high quality and company strives towards achieving total customer satisfaction every time they do business.



The web store is great for customers because it takes away the mundane task of going from one bed linen store to another in search for the right fabric material and design combination, now they can simply browse the BedcoverHouse online gallery, select a design and order it online from the comfort of their own home. Furthermore, buyers who are looking to buy a larger number for pieces will also be able to buy bed sheets (sprei), bedcovers, quilt covers, inner duvets, mattress protectors, pillows, bolsters and bed skirts online directly from BedcoverHouse.



The company has a wide range of ready-stock items for those who need the goods quickly and they also accept orders on demand for larger number of items. BedcoverHouse has always been committed to deliver high quality, beautifully designed products at cheap and competitive prices to its buyers and also work hard to improve service to customers to ensure 100% customer satisfaction so they sleep in comfort.



People can view the entire bed linen collection and contact details on BedcoverHouse website: http://www.bedcoverhouse.com/



Media Contact:

A2 bedding

spreibed@yahoo.com

Jakarta-Bekasi