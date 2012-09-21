BedBoards Launches New Website Offering Custom Headboards

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The right headboard can completely change the appearance of a bedroom. Some people appreciate having a custom headboard that matches their bedding, while others prefer to have a headboard that matches their unique personality.



A newly launched website, MyBedBoard.com, has gained a lot of attention for its range of bespoke headboards. MyBedBoard.com is the online home of BedBoards Design Co., an established Atlanta business that seeks to provide bespoke headboard solutions to US residents. They previously offered custom headboards in Atlanta. A spokesperson for BedBoards Design Co. explained the goals that the website hopes to achieve:



“The website will allow us to connect with more customers and allow visitors to order seamlessly online. Our specialty boutique workshop has been in great demand since we launched in 2008, this next stage in our development will allow us to keep the boutique values while reaching more consumers. The range on the site reflects our core values of quality and individuality.”



MyBedBoard.com believes the site is intuitive while allowing customers a plethora of options so their end product is totally unique to them. The goal of MyBedBoard.com was to allow visitors to create their own headboard without leaving their office chair. The MyBedBoard.com spokesperson explained how the website seeks to help customers make a decision when it comes to custom headboards:



“We have designed the site so it’s simple to make a unique headboard. We allow visitors to choose from king, queen, full, and twin headboards. Then visitors choose the height, style, cushion, fabric, and color scheme of their headboard. We offer quality fabrics or customers have the ability to use fabric they have sourced. Once visitors are satisfied with the headboard they’ve created, they can checkout and complete their entire order online.”



Along with specialty Atlanta upholstered headboards, MyBedBoard.com also features bedroom benches. Designed to be placed at the foot of the bed or in other parts of the bedroom, these benches are a comfortable and stylish accessory. Just like choosing a headboard, customers who wish to purchase upholstered benches can customize their purchase based on color, fabric, tufting, leg color, and more.



All headboards from MyBedBoard.com are manufactured in the United States. The upholstery is American-made, and customers can be assured that they’re buying from American sources.



