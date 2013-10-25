BedBug911, Inc., a New York Pest Control Company, Has Added a Global Manufacturing Division, Hygea Natural, Which Focuses on the Production of Bed Bug Proof Luxurious Ultra Knit Mattress Encasements

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- BedBug911, a New York pest control company, has added the global manufacturing division, Hygea Natural™, which focuses on the production of Luxurious Ultra Knit Mattress Encasements. This new global division has retail and wholesale products, which include Hygea Natural’s stretchable mattress covers and pillow encasements, as well as TSA approved items like BedBug911 Travel Exterminator Spray. All products can be purchased on the site and wholesale inquiries are encouraged. Drop Shipping and private labeling is also offered.



“Hygea Natural mattress covers aren’t just exquisitely decadent, they’re guaranteed bed bug /dust mite proof, will stretch to fit any mattress and have a 5-year warranty. Now you can get Five Star Hotel quality mattress covers direct from the manufacturer with retail and wholesale prices that can’t be beat.” said Nicole Levine, Founder and CEO of BedBug911 (Hygea Natural).



From the same company that provides effective solutions for Bed Bug Extermination & control services, including pioneering the comprehensive 3 step bed bug solution, comes the ultra lux mattress cover that is bed bug proof. Hygea Natural also manufactures BedBug911 Exterminator Spray, and an array of mattress encasement solutions as well as signature vapor steam machines.



In New York City bed bugs infestations continue spread and from recent news reports, it seems victims of bed bugs are actually learning to tolerate and live with bed bugs rather than treat. However, the trend is the opposite in the hospitality industry as litigation issues and cost of doing business is on the rise. Mattress encasements are the best protection in the fight against bed bugs.



About Hygea Natural™ and BedBug911, Inc.

Hygea Natural™ and BedBug911, Inc. are licensed city, state, federally certified, Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) Companies. Hygea Natural™/BedBug911 have been named to Inc.'s 500|5000 for 2013 and was also named to the “Top 2013 Businesses” by DiversityBusiness.com. Hygea Natural™ is a member of National Pest Management Association (NPMA), the New York State Pest Management Association. For a complete list of services and products please visit www.hygeanatural.com