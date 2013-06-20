Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- BedBug911 Named to DiversityBusiness.com’s Top 2013 Businesses. Honors have been bestowed upon the nation’s finest and brightest entrepreneurs. In recognition of the momentous achievement, DiversityBusiness.com, the nation’s leading multicultural social media site, has recently acknowledged BedBug911 as one of the nation’s “Top Businesses” for 2013. This exclusive ranking is a reflection of BedBug911’s overall vision, leadership and economic accomplishments in moving our economy forward. The award, known as the Div500, represents the most unique class of forward thinking companies who have earned the distinction of fostering a culture of sustainable growth among the communities they serve.



2013 marks DiversityBusiness.com’s 13th annual listing of the nation’s top businesses. Over 1.3 million businesses participated in this year’s program. The “Top Businesses” are determined by a selection committee, which evaluates the eligibility for all submissions in each award categories. The selection committee bases their decision on an extensive set of criteria which includes: reviewing each entrant’s business profile, website and gross annual sales submitted. The businesses selected on these prestigious lists have become highly coveted among corporations, government agencies and educational institutions who desire to increase opportunities with privately-held businesses.



“We are very proud to continue to support men and women who have become the core of our nation’s innovation, productivity and growth”, says Kenton Clarke, President & CEO of DiversityBusiness.com. He goes on to add, “I am very optimistic about our future especially as this distinct group of entrepreneurs continue to produce immeasurable results and serve as a prime example for current and generations to come.”



CEO and Founder Nicole Levine states, “BedBug911 is proud to be honored as one the “Top Businesses for 2013”. At BedBug911 we believe that each individual customer, whether residential or commercial, presents a unique set of circumstances. These circumstances translate into a custom plan that optimizes safety, efficacy, and overall customer satisfaction. We look forward to serving our current and future customers in the future.”



The List



This List is a classification that represents the top privately-held businesses in the U.S., in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, food service and professional services. The List offers a comprehensive look at the strongest segment in the United States economy- America’s privately-held businesses. Large organizational buyers who do business with multicultural, small and women-owned businesses all use the list. The List has garnered over 20 million annual views since inception.



Honorees will be extended accolades at a special awards ceremony during DiversityBusiness.com’s “13th Annual National Business Awards Ceremony and Conference”, at Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24- April 26, 2013. For more details about the awards ceremony and conference please visit http://www.DiversityBusiness.com/Conference



For the complete list of winning companies, please visit: www.diversitybusiness.com



About BedBug911.com

Bed Bug 911, the sister company of Home Clean Home, Inc., is a full service contract maintenance firm, is a leading bed bug productmanufacturer and bed bug preparation and exterminationcompany offering bed bug solutions to residential and commercial customers. Founded by Nicole Levine a single mom, the company provides “one-stop-shop” solutions with an array



About DiversityBusiness.com

Launched in 1999, DiversityBusiness.com is the largest organization of privately owned businesses throughout the United States that provide goods and services to Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and colleges and universities. DiversityBusiness.com provides research and data collection services for diversity including the “Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities”, “Top 500 Diversity Owned Companies in America”, and others. Its research has been recognized and published by Forbes Magazine, Business Week and thousands of other print and internet publications. The site has gained national recognition and has won numerous awards for its content and design. Its e-magazine reaches over 3,000,000 readers, an e-newsletter that reaches 2.4 million, and website visitors of 1.2 million a month. It is a leading provider of diversity management tools. DiversityBusiness.com’s produced by Computer Consulting Associates International Inc. (CCAii.com) of Southport, CT. Founded in 1980.