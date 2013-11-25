Bedding Mart Sponsors "Healthy Sleeper" Blog

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Bedding Mart is a store that focuses on selling the best mattresses for particular sleeping needs, body types and preferences. When customers visit the Bedding Mart store to buy a mattress in Springfield, MO, they find a great selection and helpful, friendly service. However, Bedding Mart is not satisfied with working only with walk-in customers; the store now sponsors the "Healthy Sleeper" blog so that Internet visitors can also benefit from the latest news and advice in selecting the right mattress and other sleep-related issues.



Located on the web at http://thebeddingmart.com/index.php/healthysleeperblog/ , the "Healthy Sleeper" blog focuses on all the topics that might affect a shopper's choice of a mattress. Recent blog topics have explored finding the right mattress for comfort, legislation about selling new and used bedding and "green" mattress claims. Bedding Mart hopes to disseminate information to its online customers so that they can remain informed on current bedding and mattress issues before making purchase.



Bedding Mart offers a wide variety of mattress options including Tempur-Pedic mattress models in Springfield, MO. Pillow top, firm support and soft comfort levels and varieties make it easy to find the perfect mattress no matter what an individual's needs or preferences. From children's to adult's mattresses in very soft to very firm, Bedding Mart offers a wide selection of styles and brands. Customers can review the variety of choices available on the company's website at www.thebeddingmart.com before purchasing.



Bedding Mart knows that a good mattress is one of the most important factors in getting a good night's sleep and ultimately enjoying good health. With the 120 day money-back guarantee and up to 60 months of financing, there are few places easier to find and afford a great mattress than Bedding Mart.



About Bedding Mart

From firm to pillow-soft, Bedding Mart offers one of the largest varieties of mattress brands and styles available as well as friendly service and easy payment options. With locations throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, Bedding Mart is the place to find the perfect mattress for every need. Bedding Mart also offers a generous money-back guarantee and easy financing options up to 60 months.



For More Information:

1839 E Independence St. Ste. A

Springfield, MO 65804

1-888-543-5152

www.thebeddingmart.com