Bedmart and Tempur-Pedic Donate Mattresses to Portland Charities

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- BedMart, the largest family owned and operated mattress retailer in Oregon announces its second annual donation of Tempur-Pedic mattresses to Oregon families in need. Last year, BedMart Mattress Superstores donated over $100,000 worth of product to Portland area Women’s Shelters.



On November 20th, BedMart will deliver 105 mattresses to two organizations dedicated to serving Oregon families and communities, Community Warehouse and Albertina Kerr. In addition to the high quality Tempur-Pedic mattresses, BedMart will also provide complimentary mattress protectors from GBS Enterprises to help support Portland’s vulnerable communities.



Well-known as the only full-service furniture bank in the region, Community Warehouse helps thousands of recipients create safe and stable homes each year. “While many of us have lots of things to be thankful for, some of us are most thankful for a bed to sleep in at night. We thank BedMart for making this possible for many families who will visit the Warehouse in the upcoming weeks," says Jesse Dobson, Westside Program Manager.



One of Oregon’s most admired non-profits, Albertina Kerr strengthens Oregon families and communities by helping children, adults and families with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges. “Providing a safe, nurturing environment for children with significant developmental disabilities is an important part of the intensive 24-hour care Albertina Kerr provides,” said Amy Miner, communications manager. “A good night’s sleep is vital for every child and now these kids and teens will enjoy comfortable new mattresses thanks to BedMart.”



BedMart is pleased to partner with organizations with a similar goal, to provide resources and other items for stabilizing individuals and families in need. “The entire BedMart family is proud to contribute to such great causes,” says Elana Stone, Vice President and Spokeswoman of BedMart Mattress Superstores. “We’re a company supported by the local community, so being able to reciprocate and give back annually means a lot to us.”



The donation drop events will take place at an Albertina Kerr group home in Tigard at 1:30 p.m. and end with the Westside Community Warehouse in Tualatin at 3 p.m.



Community Warehouse Westside: 8380 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR 97062



Albertina Kerr Group Home: Address available upon media request.



About Albertina Kerr

Since 1907, Albertina Kerr has been strengthening Oregon families and communities. Today, Kerr provides a wide range of services to children, adults and families with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges. Albertina Kerr serves people from throughout Oregon and is located in the Eugene-Springfield, Corvallis-Albany, Salem and Portland metropolitan areas. Professional expertise includes child psychiatry, pediatric, adult and psychiatric nursing, clinical social work, professional counseling, skill training, behavior management, foster care recruiting and training, employment development and residential support for adults with developmental disabilities. Albertina Kerr operates a total of 15 neighborhood group homes for youth that offer 24-hour support and life skills training for children and teens requiring specialized care and treatment. A solid, safe and nurturing environment, the group homes give children a place to call home and the privacy of their own bedroom.



About Community Warehouse

Since 2001, Community Warehouse – the region’s only nonprofit furniture bank – has offered essential household items and furnishings to thousands of neighbors in need each year. Through two locations and partnerships with 164 social service agencies, Portland Public Schools, and local hospitals, the Warehouse serves 60 families each week. Together, we put used goods to good use every day.



About BedMart Mattress Superstores

BedMart is a locally owned and family operated business serving Portland, Bend, and Salem Oregon. Since 1992, we have been offering our customers the best selection of mattresses at the best price. We offer an extensive line of mattresses and accessories including innerspring, memory foam, latex, allergy friendly, and natural mattresses, bed protectors, and pillows available. Our professionally trained sleep experts are here to assist you in finding the right mattress for your body and budget.