BedMart Mattress Superstores Merges with America's Mattress

Wilsonville, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- BedMart Mattress Superstores, a 21-year-old mattress retailer, will merge with America’s Mattress. With this merger BedMart will grow to 27 store locations, making it the largest family owned and locally operated mattress retailer in the Oregon-Washington area.



Uniting BedMart and America’s Mattress under the BedMart name will grow the company’s footprint to better serve Oregon consumers. This event provides an opportunity to provide considerably more value and selection to our customers and further improve internal operations such as marketing, merchandising, and customer service. “BedMart and America’s Mattress are companies that have always strived to offer enhanced services to our customers,” says spokeswoman Elana Stone, Vice President of Marketing. “Bringing the two companies together gives us the chance to reexamine and adapt our position in an ever-changing marketplace.” One change at BedMart will be an increase its product line at store locations throughout Portland, Salem, Central Oregon, and Southwest Washington. Now, all stores will carry an expanded product selection including Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Pure LatexBLISS, and Northwest Bedding. More stores means more buying power resulting in greater savings to our customers.



Top quality bedding, low prices, and customer service have built a strong reputation for this two-decade-old company. The merger sets the tone for redefining the BedMart brand to also appeal to a younger audience. “We want to refresh our image,” says Stone. “We’re incorporating new technology, updating our services, stores, marketing, and product lines.” The transformation can be seen throughout the entire BedMart brand, with a renovated company website and new commercials to appear this summer.



BedMart will honor all past purchases made at America’s Mattress including the warranties, contracts, and customer guarantees. Stone is confident that the merger will be an advantage to both BedMart and its customers, past and present. “Together we will have more stores, bigger selection, better values, and the best customer service.”



About BedMart Mattress Superstores

