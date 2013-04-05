BedMart Mattress Superstores Celebrates Opening of New Corporate Headquarters

Wilsonville, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- BedMart Mattress Superstores, a family-owned company and largest locally owned mattress retailer in Oregon, today announced the opening of its new corporate offices at 10200 SW Commerce Circle in Wilsonville, Oregon. The newly remodeled 40,000 sq. ft. facility will house more than 30 employees and include corporate and warehouse functions.



“Today is an exciting day for BedMart as we celebrate the opening of our new facility, one that will effectively and efficiently support the continued growth of our business,” said Steven Stone, President of BedMart. “I also want to thank our employees for their ongoing dedication and commitment to our company, we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”



Started in 1992, over the past 21 years BedMart has grown into the largest locally owned mattress retailer in Oregon. Today, BedMart operates with three divisions, including 16 BedMart’s, nine America’s Mattress stores, and two Outlet Stores.



“We have had a tremendous success over the last 21 years and we continue to see potential for more growth in the Pacific Northwest,” notes Steven. “The new office allows us to build the market, promote our brands, and provide our customers with a greater level of service.”



About BedMart Mattress Superstores

BedMart Mattress Superstores is a locally owned and family operated business serving Portland, Bend, and Salem Oregon. Since 1992, we have been offering our customers the best selection of mattresses at the best price. We offer an extensive line of mattresses and accessories including innerspring, memory foam, latex, allergy friendly, and natural mattresses, bed protectors, and pillows available. Our professionally trained sales staff is here to assist you in finding the right fit for you.