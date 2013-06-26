Bedrock Financial Group Announces New Toronto Office with Residential Mortgage Plans

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Due to increasing demand, Joe Walsh of The Bedrock Financial Group announced they have recently opened a Dominion Lending Office in Toronto, Ontario and are now offering all the products available under the Dominion Lending Centre Franchise Model. Bedrock Financial is full service mortgage brokerage with individual brokers and agents specializing in different forms of residential and commercial mortgage financing solutions.



Says Walsh, "We are very proud to now be offering the wide number of products associated with Dominion in the Toronto area. The demand for private mortgage, both residential and commercial, is great and with our combined offerings, we can service a wider area. Dominion Lending Centres Commercial has established excellent relationships in the lending community with pension funds, banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, trust companies, private institutions and individual investors."



Walsh explains mortgage rates for business and residential consumers are constantly changing, making the need for a mortgage broker who is informed more important than ever before. Says Walsh, "The mortgage market is a moving target with constantly changing rates and programs to consider. Failure to stay on top of the market can lead to decisions that cost you money. And with hundreds of lenders available, it’s almost impossible for an individual to successfully navigate the market for the best deal on their own. Now that we have combined with Dominion Lending Centre in a Toronto office, we can be available even more consumers."



Working with both residential and commercial customers, Walsh says his offices will be prepared to offer services in residential home purchases, cottage mortgage financing, refinance mortgages, construction loans, commercial and industrial mortgages, multi-unit and apartment mortgages, second mortgages and debt consolidation. A growing segment of the market, he says is bad credit mortgages. "In recent years, there has been a growth in mortgage programs geared towards individuals with poor or weak credit. There are many options we can look at, and in many cases consumers may be pleasantly surprised with some of the programs they can qualify for that can provide a bad credit mortgage loan."



Reverse mortgages are another product his office in Toronto will be offering, Walsh says. "In recent years, retirement planning as introduced different ways to utilize the equity in your home to finance your retirement years. Reverse mortgages are one of these strategies to consider to better manage your retirement cash flow."



About Bedrock Financial Group

Bedrock Financial Group is a Toronto Based Mortgage Broker providing residential and commercial mortgage services in Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and Southwestern Ontario. Mortgage services include funding for property acquisition, construction, refinancing, and debt consolidation.