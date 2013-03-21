Bedroom, Bathroom, and Kitchen Furnishings Freshens Up the Year 2013

Gosport, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Kitchens are one of the places where it should always be easy on the eyes and the body. Moving and around here should be easy and that looking at the surroundings should make you feel comfortable and confident with the dishes you will create. It should be clean and have all the necessary items you will need. Furniture in kitchens is also important as it gives character and texture to the room, choosing the appropriate kitchen furniture is a good start to have a fresh look. Discard old ones if they are no longer serving you properly and go out to check out new additions to your kitchen.



Let’s move on to the bathroom, a relaxing space in your home. Bathroom furniture may also need some replacements, or some may just need some cleaning up. Decide for yourself if you want to keep a certain item before throwing or replacing them, as long as it matches the next style you want then go ahead and keep it. That goes the same for bedroom furniture too, sometimes going to bed may just need some refreshing, try to buy new lamps and maybe even a new bed or retouch your old one.



If you need more bathroom storage then you can create your own set of shelves with planks of wood painted in the color of your bathroom, but don’t forget that mismatched colors can also give a funky and lively atmosphere. Bathroom cabinets shouldn’t be forgotten, these are the places where you can stock up on supplies and your medicines so why not add some style to them. Discard the boring labels if you want to remember what’s behind it, just add some nostalgic items and stick them to cabinet door. Let these items symbolize what’s on the other side without being too obvious.



The year should give you ideas on what kind of designs would be best, the water dragon year should bring in sensuality and calmness so try to focus on that in your new designs.



