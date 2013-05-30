Bedroom, Bathroom, and Kitchen Furniture: Organizing the House

Gosport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Every person wants to have an organized house and often, most people dream to have a high quality bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen furniture in their house. Paramount Bathrooms are one of the companies that manufactures and delivers bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen furniture in finest quality. The company offers something different than the other companies offering mass produced furniture. In Paramount Bathrooms, every piece of furniture is designed according to the specific requirements of a customer so therefore, every piece of furniture is unique.



Paramount Bathrooms offer different furniture for kitchens such as base units, mid height units, tall units, appliance units, countertop units, wall units, kitchen accessories, and kitchen handles. It also offers all of these in one complete package. Also, the kitchen ranges offered by the company are available in different types and colors. Some of the kitchen ranges offered are Handleless Gallion, Handleless Sperrin, Reflections, Astro, Kansas, Boston, Acrylic, Madison, Alaska, Delaware, Gloss Cream, Denton, and much more.



Aside from kitchen furniture, Paramount Bathrooms also offer bathroom furniture including base units, basin units, toilet/bidet units, mid height units, tall units, modular units, wall units, Worktops, basins and toilets, bathroom handles, countertop units, and miscellaneous. Like the kitchen furniture, these are also offered in a complete package. These bathroom cabinets are also available in various types such as Le Mans, Britanny, Monaco, Marseilles, Acrylic, Handleless Sperrin, Handleless Gallion, Solid Oak, and Painted Oak. Each bathroom storage type offers various colors from which the client can choose from.



When it comes to bedroom furniture, Paramount Bathrooms offer wardrobe, base units, mid height units, TV units, wall units, bedroom accessories, shelves, Worktops, and bedroom handles either separately or in a complete package. Amsterdam, Annabelle, Auckland, Brisbane, Calcutta, Cologne, Copenhagen, Duleek, and Florida are just some of the bedroom furniture range that Paramount Bathrooms offer. For further details one may visit the Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk



About Paramount Bathrooms

Paramount Bathrooms is family-owned company located in Hampshire and has been in the manufacturing high quality kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom furniture for over 25 years. It offers a wide range of bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom furniture from which the customer may choose.



Contact Information:

Feel free to contact and get more information on this press release:



Liam Doye

Contact email :sales@paramountbathrooms.co.uk

Complete Address- Units 17 – 19 Westfield Road Industrial Estate

Gosport

Hants

PO12 3RX

Zip Code- PO12 3RX

Contact Phone- (02392) 510002

Website: http://www.paramountbathrooms.co.uk