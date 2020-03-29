Bee Chems Offers CoxOutTM, Soda Lime Absorbent, for Removal of Acidic Contaminants from Gaseous Streams

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2020 -- A renowned name in the chemical industry, Bee Chems offers soda lime absorbent- CoxOutTM that is used in the removal of acidic contaminants from gaseous streams. The substance is an active form of a mixture of calcium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide without potassium hydroxide and barium hydroxide, making it highly secure and non-poisonous. Versatile and cost-effective, the chemical is well-known for its high effectiveness and high affinity for carbon dioxide. Due to its high porosity, the substance has developed a high adsorption capacity for carbon dioxide.



The company manufactures the absorbent in the form of 2.5-5.0 mm pallets that are processed to minimize dusting. The uniform shape of the pallets allows for uniform gas flow, low-pressure drop and consistent bed packing. The company offers the chemical in two forms: non-indicating type as well as indicating type which changes color from pink to white or white to violet. If you're looking to buy CoxOutTM, you can fill a simple questionnaire on Bee Chems' website.



Bee Chems is one of the most sought-after names in the industry for supplying top chemicals from the world's most renowned manufacturers. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products and competitive pricing. In addition to CoxOutTM, the company also offers other chemicals including fumed silica, precipitated silica, lithium hydroxide, Lithium chloride, lithium bromide, hydrogen peroxide, smecton clay, hydrogenated castor oil flakes, and many more.



Talking about their soda lime absorbent, one of the representatives from the company stated, "CoxOutTM is a unique soda lime absorbent which finds uses in removal of carbon dioxide and acidic contaminants from gases streams. It is an active form of a mixture of hydroxides (calcium and sodium hydroxides) which has high affinity for carbon dioxide."



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Working in the field of silica and alumina chemistry, Bee Chems became the first Indian company to manufacture colloidal silica. Since then the company has continuously given new products to the customers at regular intervals and became the first Indian company to make activated desiccants and eco-friendly silica gel. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



For more information, please visit: http://www.beechems.com