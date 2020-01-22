Bee Chems Offers Highly Effective Hydrogenated Castor Oil in the Form of Flakes

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A renowned supplier of industrial chemicals, Bee Chems supplies hydrogenated castor oil in the form of flakes. The substance is a wax-like compound that is obtained by controlled hydrogenation of refined castor oil. With a high melting point, the compound is hard, brittle, odorless and tasteless. The substance works well with the other oils and waxes in the antiperspirant base to give the stick a firm but spreadable consistency. For solvent-based and solvent-free coatings, the compound is often utilized for flow control and dispersing additive in a micronized form.



Bee Chems provides hydrogenated castor oil in a variety of grades, including cold pressed castor oil, deodorized castor oil, blown castor oil, low moisture castor oil, refined castor oil and pharma grade castor oil. The company supplies the substance in various packaging options, including, 25 Kgs reinforced paper bags, jumbo bags of 500 Kgs/1000 Kgs as well as bespoke packaging according to customer requirement. If you're looking to buy hydrogenated castor oil, you can contact the team at Bee Chems for more information.



Bee Chems is one of the most recognized chemical manufacturers in India. The company have their own advanced manufacturing unit that is well-equipped with the certified laboratory for in process quality control and new product development. The organization has a team of skilled professionals who work hard and can fulfill orders of any size within the promised time frame. In addition to hydrogenated castor oil, the company also offers fumed silica, precipitated silica, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, Smecton clay, Co2 absorbents, pseudomene and more.



Talking about their hydrogenated castor oil, a representative from the company stated, "Hydrogenated Castor Oil is a hard, waxy substance with a unique structure. It works with the other oils and waxes in the antiperspirant base to give the stick a firm but spreadable consistency. In all cases, because hydrogenated castor oil is insoluble in water, it is not readily washed away."



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Bee Chems has been a constant innovator in the field of silica and alumina chemistry and has regularly produced first of its kind products in India and global markets. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



