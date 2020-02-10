Bee Chems Offers Hydrogen Peroxide Majorly Used in Formulation of Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- A renowned supplier of industrial chemicals, Bee Chems offers hydrogen peroxide that is used in the manufacturing of cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound that is manufactured during a cyclic operation where alkyl anthraquinone is reused. The chemical is a mild antiseptic that is used on the skin to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. The company provides the chemical in various potencies: 3 percent (household use), 6 to 10 percent (hair bleaching), 35 percent (food- grade) and 90 percent (industrial). However, most stores only carry the 3 percent solution. The company provides the compound in various packaging options, 30/50-liter Cans, 200 Liter Drums and 1000 Liter IBCs as well as ISO tankers. The chemical is used in a plethora of applications including:



- As a reagent for chemical synthesis

- In the detoxification and purification of water and effluent

- For copper etching of printed circuit boards

- Cleaning semiconductors

- Production of Paper Pulp

- Manufacturing of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals

- Bleach formulations



Bee Chems is one of the most recognized chemical manufacturers across the globe and has been actively operating in the industry for years. All of their products are stringently tested before dispatch to ensure optimum quality and results. The company has its own advanced manufacturing unit that is well-equipped with certified laboratory equipment for in process quality control and new product development. In addition to hydrogen peroxide, the company also offers precipitated silica, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, Smecton clay, Co2 absorbents, and more.



Talking about their hydrogen peroxide, a representative from the company stated, "Hydrogen peroxide (formula H2O2) is a chemical compound that's a combination of hydrogen and water. Hydrogen peroxide is manufactured using the anthraquinone process. This process is a cyclic operation where the alkyl anthraquinone is reused. Its major commercial uses are in bleach formulations, disinfection applications and also in the manufacture of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals."



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Bee Chems has been a constant innovator in the field of silica and alumina chemistry and has regularly produced first of its kind products in India and global markets. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



For more information, please visit: www.beechems.com