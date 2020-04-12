Bee Chems Offers Precipitated Silica Used as a High-Performance Flatting, Thickening Agent in Varied Manufacturing Processes

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2020 -- One of the leading industrial chemical manufacturers in the market, Bee Chems offers precipitated silica that is used as high-performance flatting agents, thickening agents, and anti-corrosion pigments to improve the performance, the sustainability of coatings, paints, inks, adhesives, rubber, and sealants. it is also used in the food processing and pharmaceuticals industry as an anti-caking, thickening agent, or an absorbent to make liquids into powders. It is an amorphous form of silica that is by the precipitation of an alkaline silicate solution with a mineral acid, generally, sodium silicate and sulfuric acid are used. Cost-effective and versatile, the substance finds use in industries and is known for its effectiveness. The company manufactures its precipitated silica under the controlled environment to maintain the highest level of quality standards.



Talking about their precipitated silica, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The production of precipitated silica starts with the reaction of an alkaline silicate solution with a mineral acid. Sulfuric acid and sodium silicate solutions are added simultaneously with agitation to water. Precipitation is carried out under alkaline conditions. The choice of agitation, duration of precipitation, the addition rate of reactants, their temperature and concentration, and pH can vary the properties of the silica."



Bee Chems is one of the most recognized chemical manufacturers and suppliers across the globe. The company has its own advanced manufacturing unit that is well-equipped with the certified laboratory for in-process quality control and new product development. The organization has a team of skilled professionals who combine knowledge and expertise to provide its customers with high-quality services. In addition to precipitated silica, the company also provides other products including fumed silica, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, lithium bromide, hydrogen peroxide and more.



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Working in the field of silica and alumina chemistry, Bee Chems became the first Indian company to manufacture colloidal silica. Since then the company has continuously given new products to the customers at regular intervals and became the first Indian company to make activated desiccants and eco-friendly silica gel. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



For more information, please visit: https://beechems.com/.