Bee Chems Offers Silica Gel 'Sorbogel' Used for a Wide Number of Industrial Applications

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- One of the world's leading industrial chemical manufacturers, Bee Chems offers silica gel 'sorbogel' that is used for a wide number of industrial and consumer applications. Compared to other desiccants and adsorbents, silica gel is highly suitable for use in different environments. The company provides the chemical in various packaging solutions including 25kg Bags, 50 Kg. Drums, and 170 Kg. Drums. The surface and properties of silica gel can be modified for use in varying humidity operation requirements.



The company provides silica gel in two types: indicating and non-indicating silica gel. The silica gel they provide can be used in a plethora of applications including drying of process instrument air in chemical, fertilizer, petrochemical and automotive engineering plants, high humidity applications, liquid adsorption, fragrance, and catalyst carrier, cat litter production and more. If you're looking to buy high-grade silica gel, you can fill out a questionnaire on Bee Chems' website.



Bee Chems is one of the most recognized chemical manufacturers in India. The company has their own advanced manufacturing unit that is well-equipped with the certified laboratory for in-process quality control and new product development. The organization has a team of skilled professionals who work hard and can fulfill orders of any size within the promised time frame. All of their products are stringently tested before dispatch. In addition to silica gel, the company also provides other chemical products including calcium silicate, activated alumina, molecular sieves, lithium silicate, oxygen absorber, ethylene absorbers, and various others.



Talking further about their silica gel 'sorbogel', one of the representatives from the company stated, "Silica gel is one of the oldest and most popular desiccants and adsorbent used for a wide number of industrial and consumer applications. The surface and properties of silica gel can be modified to make it suitable for different process conditions and varying humidity operation requirements. Granules and beads both are available."



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Solving the problems of customers and working on improving their profitability, was the driving force behind setting up the company. Working in the field of silica and alumina chemistry, Bee Chems became the first Indian company to manufacture colloidal silica. Since then the company has continuously given new products to the customers at regular intervals and became the first Indian company to make activated desiccants and eco-friendly silica gel. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



For more information, please visit: http://www.beechems.com