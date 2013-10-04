Bee Deaths Raise Questions About Pesticides

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Bees are an integral part of the ecosystem and produce honey that is beloved by consumers all over the world. Unfortunately, a rash of deaths among bees in parts of U.S. is causing concern among researchers.



The Guardian reports that the University of Minnesota conducted a study to ascertain the causes of recent bee deaths. The study revealed that pesticides were at the core of the problem, which is prompting honey growers to call for a ban on certain chemicals. The bee population is essential for pollination of crops and the production of food staples that support society.



Honey growers in the U.S. and Italy are known for their high-quality products and depend on a stable population of bees. Growers' honey is used in a variety of commercial applications and comes in a wide assortment of flavors and blends. In order for consumers to enjoy this centuries-old gourmet delight, protective measures need to be taken to preserve the environment. Sustainability is a key issue for farmers, and it is important to support growers that use ethical business practices.



Avanti Savoia offers customers a hand-picked selection of Italian ingredients, gourmet foods and high-quality condiments. Flavorful honeys from around the world are available via the company’s conveniently designed website: http://www.avantisavoia.com . Customers have their choice of authentic brands and renowned small label producers.



For additional information on the gourmet products offered by Avanti Savoia, please phone toll-free 1 (800) 213-2927. There is no better source for Italian ingredients or fine-foods online, and a wide assortment of ethically sourced honey products are in stock.



Contact Information:

Avanti Savoia

Address:

7610 Maynardville Pike

Knoxville, TN 37938

Toll-Free: 1 800-213-2927

Local: 865-922-9916

Website: www.avantisavoia.com