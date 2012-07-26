Beef & Pork Wholesaling in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Beef & Pork Wholesaling in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Cutting back: Revenue will grow modestly, but health concerns and wholesaler bypass will stifle demand
Though manufacturers' sales branches and offices (MSBOs) are giving the industry a considerable advantage to previous practices, it brings about an uncertainty as to the future divide between wholesalers and manufacturers. Given the cloudy nature of the industry, total revenue is expected to increase modestly over the next five years mainly because of increasing beef and pork prices. Revenue will continue to be threatened by growing health concerns with red meat and substitution of pre-made and frozen meat products.
This industry includes wholesalers of beef, pork and other red meat products (except canned and packaged frozen). There are three types of wholesalers: merchant wholesalers, which include independent wholesale operations; manufacturers' sales branches and offices, which represent the wholesale division of vertically integrated meat processors; and agents and brokers that act on behalf of buyers and sellers in the distribution of goods. Poultry and seafood are excluded.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cargill Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., SYSCO Corporation, US Foods
