Beenie's Search: Compelling Children's Book Urges Youngsters to Always Value & Never Forget Lessons from Their Elders

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- As children come of age, they are required to call on their tenacity, decision-making and morals when they least expect it. From times of peer pressure to unexpected adversity and even danger, lessons from the past can become abundantly valuable within a split-second. In her empowering new children’s book, author JJ Schousboe uses a lovable bear to help kids recognize the important of everything others are teaching them.



‘Beenie’s Search’ fuses its fun and adventure-laden narrative with a series of potentially life-changing lessons.



Join Beenie, the friendly bear, as he searches for his family after hibernating for the long winter. Spring arrives and Beenie discovers that he is all alone. In search of food, friends and his family, Beenie gets side tracked and lost.



When he remembers what he was taught by his parents, he overcomes his fears and sets off in the right direction.



Beenie's Search teaches young readers the importance of listening and following directions as they join Beenie in his adventure.



“Young people need more choices and also the ability to recall life-lessons and information given to them, at times of need. This is a subject seldom focused on in fiction, but something so important to their happiness and livelihood,” says Schousboe, a Trinidad native now excelling as a pre-school teacher in Florida.



Continuing, “Everything they have learned from teachers, guardians and parents can suddenly be required in order to make a positive decision. Beenie and his story teach children to not only value the wisdom imparted by others, but to retain it for future use.”



To date, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



For example, Elisabeth O’Grady comments, “I would recommend this book for younger children who are new to reading. The text and beautiful pictures work together to create an adventure that is never scary or silly. Beenie learns to rely on himself as he searches for his family - a good lesson for all.”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Beenie’s Search’, published by FriesenPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/1otoGfh.



About the Author

JJ Schousboe migrated from the lovely island of Trinidad in the Caribbean. She has been writing poems as a teenager and began writing stories for her children. A pre-school teacher since 2007, JJ currently lives in Largo, Florida.