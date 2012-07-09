Beep.com.au Featured on Current Affairs TV Show "Today Tonight" for Saving New Car Buyers Thousands

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Australia’s Beep.com.au was recently featured on the National Current Affairs TV show "Today Tonight." The episode’s focus was “How to beat the car dealer in achieving the best price for your new car” and Beep.com.au was featured as a quality car finance provider that can get Australians the best car loans that save them thousands of dollars.



The recent episode of the current affair TV show “Today Tonight” took an in-depth look at the current practices of car dealers in Australia. The true focus of the program was how average car buyers can beat these car dealers at their own game and get the best price. In contrast to the typical car dealer’s practices, Beep.com.au was featured for their ability to help car buyers save thousands off the price of their new car. “It was wonderful being acknowledged for our ability to save car buyers thousands of dollars off their new car purchases due to the national network of dealers that we work with,” said a Beep.com.au representative.



Beep is Australia's favourite car loans provider because they feature exceptionally low car loan rates which are fixed for the entire loan. They have been proven to help buyers get the best deals with car finance for private car sales as well as business car finance. This holds true even if they are buying a new or used car from a car dealer, with savings available across all makes and models. Beep.com.au offers every type of car finance available including finance for individuals like Secured Consumer Loans and products like Chattel Mortgage, Commercial Hire Purchase and Finance Lease for business owners and the self-employed.



What the “Today Tonight” segment did not show was that the key to Beep.com.au’s ability to save car buyers thousands is due to their being owned and operated by Fleet Choice. “As one of Australia's largest fleet management companies, our volume allows us to be able to get customers the best car loan rates in Australia, which are much lower than the big four banks,” said the Beep.com.au representative.



Beep.com.au’s service features quick online approvals along with a free 12 months of roadside assistance. ABN holders can receive a range of different products including a fuel card which tracks their spending so they don't have to keep all of their receipts. For more information on how beep can help you with car loans or saving you thousands on new cars, please visit http://www.Beep.com.au



About Beep.com.au

