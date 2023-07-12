NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Beer and Cider Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Beer and Cider market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Beer and Cider Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition: Beer is made from malted barley while ciders are made from different types of fruits and highly consumed beverages worldwide. Apple ciders are gaining much popularity compared to other ciders due to awareness about their various health benefits. Many key players from different countries are producing country-specific beer and ciders to meet the consumers' preferences. The growing popularity of mixing cheap cider and lager together among the youth population across the globe to get drunk quickly will accelerate the growth in the nearer future. In Britain, ciders are widely used as a staple as a gluten-free alternative to beers.



United Breweries Group (India), Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. (India), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Tuborg Brewery (Denmark), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), Castel Group (France), Bell's Brewery (United States), Diageo (United Kingdom), Molson Coors Brewing Company (United States), H. P. Bulmer (United Kingdom), Vermont Hard Cider Company, LLC (United States), Pabst Brewing Company (United States), Anheuser-Busch (United States), Cerveceria Destilo (Venezuela).



In April 2021, Heineken launched its â€œsustainableâ€ UK cider brand, Inchâ€™s with the aim to bring vibrancy back to mainstream apple cider and engage younger consumers. It will be available only on drought for on-premise outlets. The product will also be available in 500ml bottles, 4x440ml cans, and 10x440ml cans for off-premises.



The Global Beer and Cider Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), Application (Bars & Clubs, Corporate Hospitality, Hotels, Residential, Others), ABV (< 1%, 1.2% - 8.5%, 3.5% - 12%, > 12%), Packaging Type (Cans, Bottles), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Opportunities

Increasing Number of Taprooms and Breweries Across the Globe



Market Drivers

Surging Demand of Alcohol-Free or Low-ABV Beers or Ciders Due to Increasing Health-Conscious Population

Increasing Use of Ciders to Mix with Beer to Get Drunk Quickly



Market Trend

Increased Focus on the Innovation to Produce Different Types of Ciders

Growing Popularity of Fruit-Flavored Ciders and High Preference Towards Cans Instead of Bottles



Challenges

High Amount of Fat and Sugar Content in the Beer or Cider May Affect the Growth



Geographically World Global Beer and Cider markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Beer and Cider markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



