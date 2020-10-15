Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Beer (Breweries) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



The beer (breweries) market consists of sales of beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beer, ale, malt liquors and nonalcoholic beer. The companies in the nonalcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into nonalcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global beer (breweries) market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global beer (breweries) market. Africa was the smallest region in the global beer (breweries) market.



The global Beer (Breweries) market was worth $398.58 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76% and reach $599.87 billion by 2023.



Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Brewery; The Boston Beer Company; Carlsberg Group; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery



OCTOBER 9, 2020, Fretboard Brewing Company (Blue Ash, OH) isn't known for their collaborations with other breweries. Over the course of their 3 year history, they've partnered with musicians like Bootsy Collins and The Cliftones, to foundations like ArtsWave, and even a bread company (Klosterman Baking), but they've never released a product brewed in partnership with another brewery. Until now. Today, Fretboard is proud to announce the release of "Dark Throne" Dark Czech Lager, a collaboration with one the country's rising small breweries, Branch & Bone Artisan Ales (Dayton, OH).



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Beer (Breweries) in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Beer (Breweries) market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Beer (Breweries) market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



