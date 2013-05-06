Beer Festival in Houston, Inaugural Houston Press BrewFest Kicks off May 18

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Houston Press, the city’s major news and entertainment weekly, is starting an annual tradition of great beer, food and music with BrewFest 2013, the first and only indoor beer festival inside the loop in Houston. The event, happening May 18th from 3:00 to 10:00 pm at Silver Street Station, will feature over 30 American craft beers, local food truck faire and live music from the Honky Tonk Blood Brothers, Les Mendoza, Keyun and The Zydeco Masters and more.



Thirty breweries will bring their best craft beers and ales for beer lovers to sample at the inaugural Houston Beer Festival, Houston Press BrewFest 2013. Several bottle and draft varieties from Magic Hat, Karbach, St. Arnold’s, Sierra Nevada, Sixpoint Brewery and Big Sky Brewing Co. among others will be on hand. And, a number of local food trucks will be there serving savory faire to perfectly complement the brews. The Honky Tonk Blood Brothers featuring locals John Evans, Craig Kinsey of Sideshow Tramps, Emily Bell and Southern Backtones' Hank Schyma, will take the stage to entertain patrons with their unique rockabilly charm.



General admission tickets are 35 dollars and VIP passes are 60 dollars. All tickets include eight 3 oz. samples. VIPs get one hour early admission, access to the VIP tent located in prime view of the music stage and a selection of additional seasonal beers and free food.



Houston Press BrewFest 2013 is sponsored by Lucky’s Pub, The Law Offices of Tad Nelson and Associates, Space City Credit Union, The Gables Post Oak, Cavalino Tequila and Whitmeyer’s Distillery.



Silver Street Station is located at 1501 Silver Street, off Washington Ave. in Houston.



About Houston Press

When Texans in this part of the state want to find out what there is to do--or what other people did-- they turn to the Houston Press and to its online edition at www.houstonpress.com. The city's only major news and entertainment weekly is as brash and freewheeling as Houston itself. And that no-holds-barred approach has garnered results, including: Winner in Feature Reporting for non-daily publications in the 2012 national Sigma Delta Chi awards, winner in Column Writing for the 2011 Maggies Awards, two first places in the 2011 Best of the West competition, five first places in the 2011 statewide Lone Star Awards, winner in the 2011 Texas Gavel Awards, first place in the 2011 national Association of Food Journalists for our food blog, Eating ...Our Words. With over 600,000 readers each month in print and more than 3 million page views each month online, readers like what they see in the Houston Press. For more information about BrewFest 2013 or to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.brewfest.com



Contact:

Allisen Picos

Houston Press

Marketing Director

Allisen.Picos@houstonpress.com

713-280-2478